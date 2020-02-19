Amari Bailey Leads Sierra Canyon, Bronny James in 61-49 Win vs. St. Anthony

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 19, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Amari Bailey #10 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers dribbles the ball against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks during the game at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Amari Bailey scored 17 points and Brandon Boston Jr. added 12 as Sierra Canyon defeated St. Anthony 61-49 on Tuesday in CIF Southern Section Open Division Championship Pool A play.

SLAM provided highlights of the day's action, which San Antonio Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan took in:

Per freelance prep writer Jack Pollon, Ziaire Williams had 11 points, Terren Frank contributed nine and Shy Odom added eight.

Harold Yu and LeBron James Jr. (known as Bronny) each had two. James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James.

Sierra Canyon moved to 2-0 in pool play and will now face Etiwanda on Friday in the de facto pool championship game. The winner advances to the Open Division title game against the Pool B winner on Friday, February 28. The two teams played at The Classic at Damien in La Verne, California, on Dec. 28. Sierra Canyon won 57-53.

The state championship will occur in March.

