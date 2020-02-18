Baylor Passes Kansas' Record with 23 Consecutive Big 12 Wins

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 19, 2020

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots over Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The No. 1 Baylor men's basketball team hasn't lost since Nov. 8. Let's start there.

With their 65-54 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center, their 23rd victory in a row, the Bears surpassed the Kansas Jayhawks for the longest winning streak against Big 12 opponents:

Jared Butler led the Bears with 22 points. The sophomore guard is the team's leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points per contest. The only other Bear to score in double digits was junior guard Mark Vital, who had 10 points and put his signature on the game with this dunk:

Head coach Scott Drew's squad has another date with No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor previously defeated the Jayhawks 67-55 at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 11.

The Bears claimed the top spot in the country on Jan. 20, bumping down the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Baylor lost in the second round of last year's NCAA tournament and has never won a championship, but this team looks primed to make more history come March.   

