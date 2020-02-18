Cowboys News: Jason Witten Wants Contract to Play Another Season with Dallas

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jason Witten would prefer to kick retirement at least one more year down the road.

The 37-year-old tight end addressed his enduring desire to play in the NFL, hopefully with the Dallas Cowboys, while meeting with media at his Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award ceremony Tuesday night:

Witten came out of retirement on a one-year deal to return to the Cowboys last February.

Witten's retirement only lasted for the 2018 season, which he spent on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team. The next time he retires, he acknowledged that "coaching is in my future."

The 11-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has played in Dallas his entire career since the Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 2003 NFL draft. Witten is the franchise's all-time leader in career receiving yards (12,977) and receptions (1,215), and his 72 receiving touchdowns rank second to Dez Bryant's 73.

Last season, Witten caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns across 16 regular-season starts for 8-8 Dallas.

The Cowboys fired head coach Jason Garrett following the 2019 campaign and hired Mike McCarthy as his replacement. Witten touched on his communication with the team's new head coach, as well as with owner Jerry Jones:

If Dallas' new regime opts to move forward without Witten, tight end will be a position that needs immediate attention as 25-year-old tight end Blake Jarwin is a restricted free agent.

The Cowboys will have a busy offseason all around. Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Byron Jones and defensive end Robert Quinn will likely be priorities on a long list of unrestricted free agents.