Cowboys News: Jason Witten Wants Contract to Play Another Season with Dallas

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 19, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 15: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jason Witten would prefer to kick retirement at least one more year down the road.   

The 37-year-old tight end addressed his enduring desire to play in the NFL, hopefully with the Dallas Cowboys, while meeting with media at his Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award ceremony Tuesday night:

Witten came out of retirement on a one-year deal to return to the Cowboys last February.

Witten's retirement only lasted for the 2018 season, which he spent on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team. The next time he retires, he acknowledged that "coaching is in my future."

The 11-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has played in Dallas his entire career since the Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 2003 NFL draft. Witten is the franchise's all-time leader in career receiving yards (12,977) and receptions (1,215), and his 72 receiving touchdowns rank second to Dez Bryant's 73.

Last season, Witten caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns across 16 regular-season starts for 8-8 Dallas. 

The Cowboys fired head coach Jason Garrett following the 2019 campaign and hired Mike McCarthy as his replacement. Witten touched on his communication with the team's new head coach, as well as with owner Jerry Jones:

If Dallas' new regime opts to move forward without Witten, tight end will be a position that needs immediate attention as 25-year-old tight end Blake Jarwin is a restricted free agent.

The Cowboys will have a busy offseason all around. Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Byron Jones and defensive end Robert Quinn will likely be priorities on a long list of unrestricted free agents. 

Related

    Chad Johnson Offers to Help Ohio Woman Avoid Eviction by Paying Her Rent

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chad Johnson Offers to Help Ohio Woman Avoid Eviction by Paying Her Rent

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Greg Olsen Signs with Seahawks

    Three-time Pro Bowl TE agrees to one-year, $7M deal with $5.5M guaranteed in Seattle

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Greg Olsen Signs with Seahawks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Draft Mistake Cowboys Must Avoid 🙅‍♂️

    Drafting to make a splash in Round 1

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    1 Draft Mistake Cowboys Must Avoid 🙅‍♂️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Flacco May Return in 2020

    Broncos believe the QB will be cleared to play next season after suffering neck injury last year (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Flacco May Return in 2020

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report