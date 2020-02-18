Chad Johnson Offers to Help Ohio Woman Avoid Eviction by Paying Her Rent

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson responded to an Ohio woman's request to help avoid eviction by saying he's going to "pay a few months in advance."

"Sis, they got us all the way f--ked up," Johnson wrote on Twitter after the woman posted a letter from her apartment complex along with text messages confirming an expected court date in early March to finalize the eviction if the full balance wasn't paid.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection, who's worth an estimated $15 million after an 11-year NFL career that ended in 2012, has become known for his generosity on social media.

Johnson regularly posts receipts where he tips hundreds of dollars to restaurant servers and he usually includes the bible verse Proverbs 11:25, "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

The longtime Cincinnati Bengals star was scheduled to try out for the reincarnated XFL as a kicker in January but ultimately opted against the opportunity.