Tua Tagovailoa NFL Draft Odds: Lions, Dolphins Favored to Select Ex-Alabama QB

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Still recovering from November hip surgery, Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa remains favored to go early in the 2020 NFL draft.

Per Caesars Palace, the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions are tied with the highest odds to select the quarterback (-110; bet $110 to win $100). The Los Angeles Chargers (+250), Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers (+700) round out the top five.

The Dolphins, who currently own the No. 5 pick, have been linked to Tagovailoa for more than one year. In January 2019, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Miami was starting a rebuild with the goal of landing one of the top 2020 draft quarterbacks, including Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Picking No. 3 overall, Detroit has emerged as a potential spoiler for the Dolphins. Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported last month that there is "talk in NFL circles" that Matthew Stafford could be traded this offseason.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn vehemently denied those rumors in a text message to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, saying any reports that Stafford would be shopped or traded are "100% False!!"

The Chargers are one organization known to be in the market for a quarterback. The team and Philip Rivers issued statements earlier this month confirming the 38-year-old won't return to Los Angeles in 2020. Tyrod Taylor remains under contract, but Tagovailoa's ceiling could make him an appealing option with the No. 6 pick.

The Bengals currently control the draft with the No. 1 overall selection. Conventional wisdom has them taking LSU's Joe Burrow, but he is at least leaving open the possibility of potentially forcing the team to go in a different direction.

"I do have leverage," Burrow told Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "[The Bengals] have their process and I have my process. We haven't even gotten to the combine yet. There's a lot of things to happen. Right now, I'm focused on being the best football player I can be."

Burrow's father, Jimmy, told Montreal's TSN 690 last month the reigning Heisman Trophy winner would be "happy" if the Bengals select him.

The Panthers could look to start over given the uncertainty around Cam Newton's health coming off foot surgery in December. The former NFL MVP has been the subject of trade rumors with one year remaining on his current contract.

All of these teams would certainly have strong reasons to be interested in Tagovailoa. There is the matter of what his medical report looks like during the pre-draft process as he rehabs from the dislocated hip that ended his junior season at Alabama in November.

If NFL doctors are encouraged by Tagovailoa's progress, the race to select him early in the first round of the draft will be on.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 23-25.