President Trump Pardons Ex-49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. for 1998 Conviction

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. was granted clemency Tuesday.

According to Maegan Vazquez and Betsy Klein of CNN, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced president Donald Trump signed the executive order.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted DeBartolo, who purchased the 49ers in 1977, pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony in 1998 after former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards sought a $400,000 bribe from him in exchange for a casino license.

DeBartolo was not sentenced to time in prison, but he was ordered to pay a $1 million fine and given two years' probation. He was also required to testify against Edwards in a case that saw him sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2001, with eight-and-a-half years served.

Following DeBartolo's guilty plea, he ceded control of the San Francisco organization to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York.

According to Smith, the move was mandated by the NFL, but DeBartolo was still voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

His profile on the Hall of Fame's website breaks down his tenure as team owner, which included 16 playoff appearances and 13 division titles. He also oversaw the drafting Joe Montana and the building of a team featuring the likes of Jerry Rice and Steve Young.

The 49ers became the first franchise to win five Super Bowls during DeBartolo's time as owner.