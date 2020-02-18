Chris Harris Jr. on Free Agency: 'Everybody Deserves to See What They're Worth'

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is set for unrestricted free agency this offseason, and he didn't close the door to a return to the Denver Broncos even though he thinks it isn't a stretch to suggest he will sign elsewhere if he doesn't have a new contract by mid-March.

"I think that's the direction right now," Harris said in an interview with Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic and Justin Adams on 104.3 The Fan. "I think everybody deserves to see what they're worth, and I deserve it at this point. I think I worked my tail off for nine years, I gave the city every ounce of effort that I could give and, shoot, it's time to see what everybody else thinks about me."

However, he also said of the Broncos, "If they want me back, then I'll be back" while pointing out that decision is in president of football operations John Elway's hands.

