Chris Harris Jr. on Free Agency: 'Everybody Deserves to See What They're Worth'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2020

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) lines up against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is set for unrestricted free agency this offseason, and he didn't close the door to a return to the Denver Broncos even though he thinks it isn't a stretch to suggest he will sign elsewhere if he doesn't have a new contract by mid-March.

"I think that's the direction right now," Harris said in an interview with Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic and Justin Adams on 104.3 The Fan. "I think everybody deserves to see what they're worth, and I deserve it at this point. I think I worked my tail off for nine years, I gave the city every ounce of effort that I could give and, shoot, it's time to see what everybody else thinks about me."

However, he also said of the Broncos, "If they want me back, then I'll be back" while pointing out that decision is in president of football operations John Elway's hands.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    1 Draft Mistake Every Team Must Avoid 🙅‍♂️

    The biggest blunder your team needs to dodge

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1 Draft Mistake Every Team Must Avoid 🙅‍♂️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Matt Rhule, Panthers 'Likely' to Shop Cam Amid Rebuild

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Matt Rhule, Panthers 'Likely' to Shop Cam Amid Rebuild

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Brady to the Raiders Is a Terrible Idea

    This hypothetical deal makes no sense for either side

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Brady to the Raiders Is a Terrible Idea

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Starters Who Could Have Their Jobs Stolen

    Free agency should have these players worried

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Starters Who Could Have Their Jobs Stolen

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report