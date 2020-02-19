Olympiacos vs. Arsenal: Europa Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Arsenal will resume their pursuit of another UEFA Europa League final appearance on Thursday, when they travel to Olympiacos in the first leg of their last-32 clash.

The Gunners breezed through the group stage of the competition and should go into this showdown in Greece with a swagger. They produced their best performance under the tutelage of new manager Mikel Arteta on Sunday, coasting to a 4-0 win over Newcastle United.

Olympiacos dropped into the Europa League after finishing behind Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Champions League group. The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium is an intimidating venue, though, and the Gunners will need to be at their best to take a positive result back to London.

Here are the main viewing details for the match, odds and a preview of what's to come in Piraeus.

Odds

Olympiacos win (41-20)

Draw (49-20)

Arsenal win (13-10)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Thursday, February 20

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (U.S)

Before Sunday's Premier League showdown with Newcastle, there had been minor improvements made by the Gunners under the tutelage of Arteta.

The manager would have been delighted with the manner in which the team performed against the Magpies, though, with all of their big-name attacking players getting on the scoresheet:

Per James McNicholas of The Athletic, there were a number of forwards who appeared relieved to score in the game:

When Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe for a club-record fee last summer, there was much excitement about what he could offer alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil.

That quartet hasn't really hit top gear, though, with Pepe struggling to adapt to the pace of the English game and Lacazette lacking his trademark goalscoring touch this term. However, the match against Newcastle was a tantalising insight into what these players could offer.

Per B/R Football, it was the first time Arsenal's high-profile forwards had netted in the same game:

There will likely be some personnel changes on Thursday, with Arteta looking to juggle domestic and European commitments.

After beginning Sunday's game on the bench, it will be intriguing to see if Lacazette gets the nod up top, or if the manager goes with Eddie Nketiah again.

Per Football.London, the Arsenal boss expects the Frenchman to make an impact off the bench:

Olympiacos represent a tough draw for the Gunners. They were impressive on home soil in the Champions League, beating Red Star Belgrade, drawing with Tottenham Hotspur and losing narrowly to Bayern Munich.

If the Greek side are going to make it through this tie, they will need to build a healthy lead in Piraeus. In Youssef El-Arabi and Mathieu Valbuena, they have attacking players who are a little past their best but still dangerous when given opportunities.

Daniel Podence shone for Olympiacos in the early months of the campaign, and Arsenal will be thankful they don't have to deal with his tricky wing play. As a result, the Gunners should do enough to ensure there is parity at the halfway stage of the tie.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-2 Arsenal