Tyler Toffoli Traded to Canucks from Kings for Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, Picks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Vancouver Canucks added some scoring punch in the form of Tyler Toffoli on Monday.

The Los Angeles Kings announced they traded the forward to Vancouver for forward Tim Schaller, forward Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fourth-round pick.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted the 2022 conditional pick comes into play if Toffoli re-signs with the Canucks.

The Kings have the worst record in the Western Conference at 21-33-5 for 47 points and made sure they got something in return for Toffoli, who is a free agent following this season.

Schaller is something of a journeyman who has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Canucks the past five seasons. He has just six points on five goals and one assist in 51 games this season but isn't far removed from his 22-point effort for the Bruins during the 2017-18 campaign.

Madden is in his second season at Northeastern University and has 65 points in 63 games. He is a highly regarded prospect who could help the team in its rebuilding efforts down the line.

However, Toffoli is the headliner and joins a Canucks team that is in playoff position in third place in the Pacific Division with a 32-22-5 record for 69 points. He has 34 points on 18 goals and 16 assists in 58 games this season and scored 47 or more points in three of the last six campaigns.

He helped lead the Kings to the 2014 Stanley Cup with 14 points in 26 playoff games.

"Tyler brings goal-scoring abilities and is good in battles," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said, per Sean Leahy of NBC Sports. "He has great offensive instincts and experience playing in high pressure, meaningful games. We look forward to adding his skill and strength to the lineup."

Toffoli registered a hat trick in Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.