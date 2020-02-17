D.J. Humphries, Cardinals Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $45M Contract Extension

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly are hanging on to 2015 first-round pick D.J. Humphries.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the 26-year-old offensive tackle has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with $29 million guaranteed and $30 million to be paid over the first two years.

Humphries was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim hinted that a deal was imminent on last Friday while appearing on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (h/t Cards Wire's Jess Root): "I would just say that I'm very optimistic that D.J. will return."

In December, Kyle Odegard of the team's official website relayed that Humphries was Pro Football Focus' 23rd-best player at his position with a minimum of 500 snaps.

Humphries expressed confidence in his abilities to Odegard:

"You can't argue with two sacks (allowed) in 15 weeks. I don't know who can. If we had 10 wins right now, I feel like there'd be a lot different talk about the season that I'm having, and the season our offensive line is having.

"Most of (the opposing edge rushers) are in the Pro Bowl or the playoffs. I like that footage. The numbers don't lie. The film don't lie. All the other (expletive) can go with the wind. Everybody in these locker rooms, the cats that wear them helmets, everybody I go against, they know what the truth is, and that's all that matters."

Arizona brass clearly agreed with Humphries' self-assessment.

The Cardinals finished 2019 at 5-10-1, but there is reason for optimism in the near future with 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at quarterback—especially with Humphries locked in to continue protecting him.

Humphries will also play a large role in Arizona solidifying its identity on the ground after finishing as the 10th-best rushing offense last season.

"I'd like to continue to be a physical run team," Kingsbury told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss last week. "I think when you can mix in the quarterback having his 40, 50 [yards]—we're never going to run him 20, 25 times—but guys are playing at a physical level on the perimeter, up front, and it's paying off."

Humphries is coming off his regular season in which he appeared in all 16 games. The Florida product didn't play during his 2015 rookie campaign before playing 13 games in 2016 and being limited to five in 2017 and nine in 2018 with persistent injuries.