The Most Difficult Decisions of the 2020 NFL Offseason

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers could lose their 2019 sack leader and a key component to a dominant defensive line because of cap-space restrictions.

Arik Armstead had a breakout 2019 campaign with 54 tackles, 11 for loss, 10 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Despite a slow start to his career, with three lackluster seasons and having battled injuries between 2016 and 2017, he's going to sign a big contract in the coming weeks.

Armstead seems like a prime candidate for a lucrative one-year payout on the franchise tag after one stellar season. If he hits the open market, the 6'7", 292-pounder should draw widespread interest from several teams seeking a versatile defensive lineman capable of rushing the passer.

According to Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, the 49ers want to keep Armstead, but he may have done enough to chase more dollars elsewhere.

"After his career-best fifth season, he and the 49ers professed a desire to stay together," Inman wrote. "He may have priced himself out of their range."

The 49ers must weigh their free-agent options carefully. General manager John Lynch has a $5.05 million base salary 2020 club option on Kyle Juszczyk's contract—arguably the most complete fullback in the game. He's a lead blocker for a top-two ground attack and a solid pass-catcher.

San Francisco will likely extend star tight end George Kittle's contract as he goes into the final year of his rookie deal. The front office may also consider re-signing Emmanuel Sanders to lead a young wide receiver group.

The 49ers will have to stretch a projected $19.30 million to retain key players. With that number, the front office may attempt to franchise-tag-and-trade Armstead.

In that scenario, San Francisco could recoup an early-round draft pick and attempt to flip that asset into another contributor on the defensive line or in the secondary. The 49ers could target a penetrating defensive tackle like Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike or Ohio State's Davon Hamilton while Solomon Thomas takes more snaps on the end.

Because of Dee Ford's lingering knee and hamstring injuries, the 49ers needed Armstead's production in the pass rush. Without him, the front line would rely heavily on Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Ford to maintain a strong group in the trenches.

If the 49ers keep Armstead on the books, the offense would likely lose Sanders, which puts pressure on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to develop a stronger rapport with Deebo Samuel, Dante Pettis, Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor in the coming season.