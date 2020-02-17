Yankees' Brett Gardner Files for Restraining Order Against Fan Gina Devasahayam

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner filed an order of protection in Bronx civil court Thursday against Gina Devasahayam, a fan who calls herself Gardner's "future wife," according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

She has also been banned at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees preseason facility, with security guards possessing a photo of her. She and Gardner have never met.

Devasahayam attempted to sneak into the Yankees' clubhouse at Camden Yards in August and later filed a lawsuit against the team after being kicked out of Yankee Stadium ahead of a playoff game last October.

"I request the Court to grant me access to the Stadium in accordance with MLB fan policy and also in accordance with 'Significant other' of MLB player Brett Gardner," she wrote in the lawsuit. "I am a Yankees fan and also the future wife of Brett Gardner."

Per Kuty, Devasahayam has said Gardner sends her signals from the field. She also has constantly posted about Gardner on social media, indicating a romantic relationship:

Per Kuty, Devasahayam first emailed then-manager Joe Girardi in 2015 about Gardner and sent the veteran player a love letter that year.

The Yankees have filed to dismiss her case, while Gardner's requested protection order will attempt to keep her away from him and his family.

The 12-year major league veteran has been married to Jessica Clendenin since 2007.