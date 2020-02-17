Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Future Move to Serie A

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down a future move to Serie A because he does not speak Italian very well.

The Reds boss told Radio Anch'io Sport (h/t Football Italia) that he would be happy to travel to Italy on holiday but does not see himself managing in the country:

"I will not come to Italy, because I want to travel after my career. A good glass of wine, I will have fun with Arrigo [Sacchi]. Either with [Carlo] Ancelotti or with [Maurizio] Sarri.

"I love your country, the weather, the fantastic food. But to do my job, I will need to know the language and my Italian is not very good.

"I would need time, maybe a year to learn Italian and then I could think about it, but who knows. On holiday I will certainly come, but to work, who knows?”

Klopp is widely regarded as one of the world's best coaches after his successes with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Liverpool in the Premier League.

The German spent seven years with Dortmund, guiding the club to two titles, including a league and cup double in 2012, and into the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2013:

Klopp then moved to Liverpool and has turned the club's fortunes around. The Reds won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 and have become the dominant force in English football:

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City in the English top flight and on course to be crowned English champions for the first time since 1990.

The Reds' 1-0 win over Norwich City on Sunday means the club are just five wins away from the title, and Klopp discussed his side's big lead at the top of the table:

Liverpool moved to secure Klopp's long-term future in December. The 52-year-old signed a contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2024, and the Reds will be hoping he can create a long-lasting legacy during his time on Merseyside.