Stephen Curry, Paul Pierce, More React to New NBA All-Star Game Format

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game featured the Elam Ending for the first time Sunday in Chicago, which leaves the fourth quarter untimed and instead hinges on the first team to reach a target score.

The target score was 157, and the NBA explained that number came by taking Team Giannis' 133 points after three quarters and adding 24 to honor the late Kobe Bryant's retired Los Angeles Lakers jersey number.

The change went over well with active and former players who were watching from home:

NBA personalities also chimed in positively (NSFW language):

The Basketball Tournament founder Jon Mugar told CBS Sports' James Herbert before the All-Star Game that he feels "very optimistic" that the Elam Ending will ultimately be used "everywhere in basketball."

That's debatable, but the format seems to have solidified itself as the way forward for the All-Star Game.

Team LeBron overcame a 133-124 deficit entering the final frame to win 157-155.