Christina Mauser's Private Funeral Service Held in Huntington Beach

Amy Taxin/Associated Press

The family of Christina Mauser held a private funeral service Sunday in Huntington Beach, California, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

Mauser died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the eight other victims.

Mauser was a basketball coach and worked at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy. She also worked at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California.

"Kobe didn't pick my wife because she was average," husband Matthew Mauser said in an interview with ABC News in January. "She was exceptional. I was so proud of her. It was amazing watching her in her element. Kobe deferred to her. He would get angry or upset at a ref, she would calm him down."

The Bryant family had a private ceremony for Kobe and Gianna on Feb. 7. Staples Center will host a public memorial Feb. 24.