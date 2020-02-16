Christina Mauser's Private Funeral Service Held in Huntington Beach

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

Flowers and messages are placed in front of Harbor Day School, a private elementary school in Corona Del Mar, Calif., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at the school, was among those killed in the helicopter crash that took the lives of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and seven others Sunday. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)
Amy Taxin/Associated Press

The family of Christina Mauser held a private funeral service Sunday in Huntington Beach, California, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

Mauser died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the eight other victims.

Mauser was a basketball coach and worked at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy. She also worked at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California.

"Kobe didn't pick my wife because she was average," husband Matthew Mauser said in an interview with ABC News in January. "She was exceptional. I was so proud of her. It was amazing watching her in her element. Kobe deferred to her. He would get angry or upset at a ref, she would calm him down."

The Bryant family had a private ceremony for Kobe and Gianna on Feb. 7. Staples Center will host a public memorial Feb. 24.

Related

    All-Star Served as Celebration of Kobe 🙌

    Bryant's impact was felt throughout the weekend by every one of his peers ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    All-Star Served as Celebration of Kobe 🙌

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Kobe Coveted the All-Star MVP 🏆

    @HowardBeck reflects on how Mamba used the All-Star Game as a way to send a message

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why Kobe Coveted the All-Star MVP 🏆

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    How LaMelo Fits with NBA's Worst Teams

    @Jonwass breaks down the pros and cons of Ball joining these squads 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How LaMelo Fits with NBA's Worst Teams

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Way-Too-Early 2025 All-Star Predictions 🔮

    Who's part of NBA's next wave of superstars

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Way-Too-Early 2025 All-Star Predictions 🔮

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report