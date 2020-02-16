NBC to Use All-Female Broadcast Crew for Blues vs. Blackhawks; 1st-Ever in USA

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

March 8 will be a historic day for the NHL as the league will have a game broadcast and produced only by women for the first time in the United States.

According to Deadline's Bruce Haring, NBC Sports Network will honor International Women's Day with an all-women broadcast and production crew during the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Chicago's United Center.

The broadcast team will be Kate Scott, Kendall Coyne Schofield and AJ Mleczko. Coyne Schofield won an Olympic gold medal with the U.S. women's ice hockey team in 2018, while Mleczko was a member of the 1998 gold-medal-winning Olympic squad.

Kathryn Tappen, who will anchor the game's studio coverage alongside three-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jen Botterill, disclosed what this means to her:

"I've been broadcasting for 17 years, and yet, the very first broadcast I did with a female producer was just two years ago. The fact that we are celebrating International Women's Day with an all-female broadcast and production team tells me how far we have come in a very short time. We hope our broadcast will help inspire young women watching to follow their dreams, because we’ve proven that anything is possible, and I’m proud to be a part of it."

Rene Hatlelid and Lisa Seltzer will run the game's production.