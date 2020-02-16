Andy Greene Traded to Islanders from Devils for David Quenneville, Draft Pick

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2020

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 18: Andy Greene #6 of the New Jersey Devils looks on against the New York Islanders on February 18, 2017 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Islanders 3-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Islanders have upgraded their defensive depth, acquiring Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

The Devils announced they sent Greene to the Islanders for prospect David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round draft pick. 

            

