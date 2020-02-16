Andy Greene Traded to Islanders from Devils for David Quenneville, Draft Pick

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Islanders have upgraded their defensive depth, acquiring Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

The Devils announced they sent Greene to the Islanders for prospect David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

