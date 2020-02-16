Tiger Woods Shoots 6 over to Close Out Disappointing 2020 Genesis Open

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Tiger Woods finished the Genesis Invitational with a disappointing 77 in his final round Sunday, putting him 11 strokes over par for the tournament.

Woods began the day at the Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, California, well out of contention in a tie for 63rd place and continued to struggle, finishing with seven bogeys and a double bogey. Even with a birdie and an eagle in the round, his effort wasn't enough to avoid entering the clubhouse last among those who made the cut.

Despite a strong start to the week, the 44-year-old has played 13 tournaments at Riviera Country Club without a win.

It's also the first time he's made the cut and finished outside the top 40 since 2018.

The superstar had a top-10 finish in each of his first three starts this season and appeared destined for another after carding a 69 in Round 1. However, he barely made the cut after a 73 in Round 2 and dropped well down the standings with a 76 in Round 3.

Beginning on the back nine in Round 4, Woods continued his cold streak with some rough all-around play.

He carded three bogeys in his first seven holes and missed badly on several shots:

The only positive from the first half came on a fortunate birdie from the bunker on No. 17:

Woods could only respond with another bogey to finish with a 39 in the first nine holes.

He bounced back with an eagle on No. 1, putting him at an incredible six-under for the week on that hole.

The rest of the round featured a lot of missed opportunities and dropped strokes.

It reached a low point on No. 6, where he double-bogeyed a par three and needed four shots to get in from the side bunker.

He hit just 33.3 percent greens in regulation on the day and lost 2.438 strokes putting, per PGATour.com. Those numbers rarely lead to a quality round.

The week showed again what Woods could do at his best, but he had too many bad holes for it to be a successful tournament. After only two holes over par in the first round, he had 10 in the next two days combined.

With eight more Sunday, he has a lot to work on as the 2020 season picks up.

The veteran won't play in next week's WGC-Mexico Championship, potentially setting him up to play in the Honda Classic or Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of the Players' Championship in March.