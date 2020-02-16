2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Latest Projections

Jason Szenes/Associated Press

It's looking increasingly likely that the Cincinnati Bengals will take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick in this year's NFL draft.

"Barring some kind of Ricky Williams trade up the board, they're taking [Burrow]," one coach told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

While a team could present Cincinnati the type of offer that cannot be refused—the Miami Dolphins, for example, own three first-round picks in this draft alone—it would likely take a lot for Cincinnati to pass on what it perceives to be a potentially elite franchise quarterback.

The question now is how the next few picks at the top of Round 1 might fall.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

29. Tennessee Titans: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma



30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Assuming that the Washington Redskins do the safe thing and take Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young at No. 2, the draft will begin to get interesting with the Detroit Lions at three.

The Lions could throw a curveball into the proceedings by taking a quarterback at No. 3 to begin the post-Matthew Stafford era, but that doesn't appear likely. Stafford is an above-average starter and is just 32. The Lions have also denied the recent trade chatter surrounding him.

General manager Bob Quinn called the rumors "100 percent false," according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Trading down so that a team can take a quarterback may be the best option, but if Detroit stays put, Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah would make a ton of sense.

The Lions had the league's worst pass defense in terms of yardage (284.4 per game allowed) last season and could get a big upgrade by snagging the top cover man in the draft.

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

John Raoux/Associated Press

The New York Giants should also be a candidate to trade down, as they have their young quarterback in Daniel Jones. If they do not move from No. 4, though, the goal should be to grab a player who can help Jones.

The offensive line is an obvious place to start. Last year's version was underwhelming, and poor pass protection magnified Jones' fumbling issue—he fumbled 18 times in 13 games.

The question for New York is which talented offensive tackle prospect to take.

Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. appears ready to be a Day 1 starter, which is good for the Giants. It would allow them to quickly move on from free-agent disappointment Nate Solder, who has two years remaining on his contract. Releasing him after the 2020 season would save New York $14 million.

Wills played right tackle at Alabama, albeit for the left-handed Tua Tagovailoa. He should be able to make the move to left tackle for New York.

"Wills is one of the most impressive tackles in the draft," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He has basketball-caliber foot quickness and the quick hands of a boxer, and all of it is wrapped in a stout, powerful package of bad intentions."

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

If the Dolphins don't trade up to No. 1 and a team doesn't jump them at No. 5, they may use the pick on Tagovailoa.

Widely regarded as the second-best quarterback in the draft class, Tagovailoa is viewed by some—like NFL Media's Bucky Brooks—as the top signal-caller.

The only big question with Tagovaioa is his health following a hip dislocation and fracture this past season. The Dolphins will need to know that he's on the road to recovery to feel comfortable drafting him.

"He's a great player," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "I just worry about his health."

The good news, though, is that Tagovailoa appears to be recovering well.

If Miami is able to land Tagovailoa without trading up, it would be a huge win for the organization. The Dolphins could then use their other two first-round picks to improve his supporting cast and to help ensure that Tagovailoa is in position for early NFL success.