Tacko Fall Says 'I Was Scared for My Life' During Aaron Gordon's Unplanned Dunk

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Aaron Gordon is frustrated his dunk over 7'5" Tacko Fall didn't result in his first Slam Dunk Contest victory Saturday.

Fall, however, is apparently just happy to be alive.

The Boston Celtics center told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that Gordon's leap over him was not planned.

"I was scared for my life," Fall said.

Gordon received a score of 47 on the dunk—much to the dismay of the United Center crowd—to give Derrick Jones Jr. (48) his first dunk contest triumph. Judges had planned to give Gordon a 48 on the dunk to send the competition into a third "extra dunk" session, but an unknown judge went rogue. Dwyane Wade, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen each gave Gordon a nine.

"We thought it was going to be tied. We were like, 'This is a tie!'" rapper Common told Shelburne. "But somebody didn't do it right. I don't know who it is."

Gordon and Jones each traded off matching scores of 50 on their first three attempts before Jones' between-the-legs dunk on his fourth attempt in the finals drew a 48. Gordon then plucked Fall out of the group of players standing near the basket, taking the ball from his hands and throwing it down with a two-handed slam.

"It's a wrap, bro," Gordon said. "I feel like I should have two trophies." (He also controversially lost to Zach LaVine in 2016.)

Jones said he thought the fact that Gordon slightly hit Fall's head prevented him from getting a 50. Like Common, Jones believed they would be going into another round of dunks.

One judge apparently thought otherwise.