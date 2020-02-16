NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020: Highlights, Reaction from Derrick Jones Jr.'s Win

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

If the finish to this year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest seemed familiar, that's because it was reminiscent of what happened in 2016.

Just like that year, the 2020 edition needed two tiebreaker rounds to determine a champion. And once again, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon came second despite bringing electric dunks throughout the night.

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. bested Gordon on Saturday. After falling in the finals in 2017, Jones won the event for the first time by scoring a 48 on his final dunk, one point more than Gordon's last slam was awarded.

Heading into the second tiebreaker, both Jones and Gordon were on streaks of 50s. Gordon had a perfect score on each of his first five dunks of the night, while Jones bounced back from a 46 on his first dunk to receive perfect scores on his next four slams.

Jones started off the second tiebreaker round with an impressive slam that featured him getting a ton of air. It wasn't his best dunk of the night, but it was still a strong-enough effort to earn him a 48 from the judges:

Then Gordon brought in a person as a prop, which was a common theme throughout the night. After he had dunked over Chance the Rapper three times, Gordon took it to another level by throwing down a slam over 7'5" Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics:

That dunk only earned Gordon a 47, which awarded the title to Jones. And if you ask Jones, it was the right decision, even if he thought his final dunk should have scored higher.

"There's no way I should have got a 48," Jones said, according to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. "He clipped Tacko's head, so they couldn't give him a 50 for that one."

Gordon, naturally, had a different take on how things unfolded in the second tiebreaker. In fact, he doesn't think it should have had to reach that point considering he had a perfect score through five dunks and no other participant did.

"We're here to do four dunks," Gordon said, according to Golliver. "It should be the best out of four dunks. I did four straight 50s—five straight 50s. It's over. It's a wrap. Let's go home."

And now Gordon is going home—permanently; he hinted that he won't be participating in any more dunk contests.

"It's a wrap, bro," Gordon said, per Golliver. "I feel like I should have two trophies."

Although there was controversy, and many people will think Gordon was the more deserving winner, this was an epic dunk showdown that should be remembered for Jones and Gordon taking the event to another level.