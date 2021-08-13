NHL Legend Joe Thornton, Florida Panthers Agree to 1-Year Contract

Peter Power/Associated Press

The Florida Panthers announced Friday that they had signed six-time All-Star and likely future Hall of Famer Joe Thornton to a one-year contract.

In 1,680 career regular-season games, the 42-year-old has recorded 425 goals and 1,104 assists for 1,529 points. He also won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top points scorer in 2005-06.

While Thornton is no longer anywhere near that level of elite player, his leadership and experience still make him a valuable piece. Panthers general manager Bill Zito explained the rationale behind signing him, saying:

"With more than 1,600 games played in the NHL, Joe will bring a wealth of experience to our locker room and lineup. His drive to succeed is unmistakable and we are thrilled that he chose to sign with our club and that he believes in what we are building here in South Florida."

Thornton brought an end to a 15-year run with the San Jose Sharks when he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2020-21 season. A native of London, Ontario, Canada, he said going to Toronto brought him closer to home but that the move was reflective of what the Leafs were building.

"It was probably the hardest hockey decision I've ever had to make, but I truly believe Toronto, with the roster they have with the guys they picked up this offseason, I think this team is ready to win now," he said in October. "I'm ready to win. I'm just excited. I'm coming to be a Maple Leaf."

The franchise played up to Thornton's expectations during the regular season by finishing first in the North Division with 77 points. But the Leafs threw away a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thornton had a limited role for the team, which was to be expected given his age. He had 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in the regular season before adding one more goal in the postseason. He provided nice depth and used his experience to help some of his teammates in ways that don't show up on a stat sheet.

Immediately after the Maple Leafs' playoff exit, Thornton was noncommittal about playing in 2021-22.

"This came so sudden—I really haven't had time to think about it," he told reporters. "First and foremost, I have to be a dad for a little bit here. But I feel really, really healthy. I feel really, really good. But we'll see. I haven't made any decision yet."

Thornton's decision to sign with Toronto made his priorities clear. In the event he decided to return for 2021-22, he was only going to join a team with Stanley Cup ambitions.

The Panthers have never won the Stanley Cup, but they boast a stacked roster and have reached the playoffs in each of the past two years. They even finished ahead of the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the standings last season.

Florida is poised to take the next step, and having a player like Thornton in the fold should help come playoff time.