Barcelona Hasn't Made Approach for Angel Rodriguez, Says Getafe President

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Getafe president Miguel Torres has said his club have not received an approach from Barcelona for Angel Rodriguez despite speculation the Catalan giants are keen on the 32-year-old.

Torres told Movistar (h/t Marca) that he met Barcelona representatives at the Camp Nou ahead of Getafe's clash with the Spanish champions on Saturday, but they did not talk about Angel:

"The directors' lunch went well. We didn't speak about football. They didn't ask me about Angel during the lunch. We dodged the topic. First, they have to have the authorisation to sign players. They didn't tell me that they wanted to sign him. He's a great player and we're very happy with him. We want him to stay at Getafe."

Barcelona want to sign Angel outside the transfer window after losing Luis Suarez (knee) and Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) to long-term injuries, according to Goal's Ignasi Oliva Gispert.

The forward may have enhanced his chances of a move to the Camp Nou on Saturday by coming off the bench and scoring against the Catalan giants.

Angel's tally was his 10th La Liga goal of an impressive season for Getafe, but it was not enough to prevent Jose Bordalas' side from losing 2-1 to the Spanish champions:

Torres has told Catalunya Radio (h/t Marca) that Angel has a buyout clause of just €10 million and that he will not stand in his way if Barca do make an approach.

The Spaniard may be a useful option for Barca for the rest the season. He is available at a good price, has bags of experience and would allow manager Quique Setien to afford his attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati some rest.

Bordalas told Emilio Contreras and Juancar Navacerrada at Marca that Getafe would "lose a lot" if Angel were to leave even though only six of his 21 La Liga appearances have been as a starter.

Despite all the speculation, it is still unclear if Barcelona will be allowed an emergency signing. Guillermo Amor, the club's director of institutional relations, has said the club are still awaiting permission from the Royal Spanish Football Federation, per Sport.