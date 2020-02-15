Video: Guardians QB Matt McGloin Takes Shot at HC During XFL Halftime Interview

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Former Penn State and Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin is having a rough go in the XFL on Saturday.

The starter for the New York Guardians couldn't muster any points in the first half and, when asked what the team needed to correct at halftime, decided to throw all the blame on head coach Kevin Gilbride.

"We need to change the whole entire game plan," McGloin said as he walked off the field. "It's embarrassing for us as an offense."

The coach responded quickly, commanding his quarterback to play better rather than deflect blame. That didn't seem to solve any of the Guardians' issues, though, as McGloin threw a pick-six on his next drive and was promptly benched for backup Marquise Williams.

The PSU alum finished the day 8-of-19 passing for 44 yards and two interceptions as New York got shut out 27-0 by the DC Defenders.