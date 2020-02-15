Genesis Invitational 2020: McIlroy, Scott, Kuchar Tied for Lead After Round 3

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar co-lead a crowded Genesis Invitational leaderboard after play on Saturday at Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, California.

The top 10 players are all within three strokes, with another group of six players just four shots off the lead.

Saturday's action should set up a thrilling Sunday finish, but until then, here's a look at the top-20 leaderboard as well as notes on Saturday's action.

Leaderboard

T1. Rory McIlroy: -10

T1. Adam Scott: -10

T1. Matt Kuchar: -10

T4. Harold Varner III: -9

T4. Russell Henley: -9

T6. Joel Dahmen: -8

T6. Dustin Johnson: -8

T8. Max Homa: -7

T8. Talor Gooch: -7

T8. Sung Kang: -7

T11. Luke List: -6

T11. Scott Brown: -6

T11. Bryson DeChambeau: -6

T11. Hideki Matsuyama: -6

T11. Wyndham Clark: -6

T11. Jon Rahm: -6

T17. Chez Reavie: -5

T17. James Hahn: -5

T17. Collin Morikawa: -5

T17. Sebastian Munoz: -5

T17. Paul Casey: -5

Entire leaderboard can be found at PGATour.com.

McIlroy and Kuchar Duel, Scott Catches Up and Field Closes In

Kuchar entered Saturday with a two-shot lead over the field following a nine-under through Friday, but the dangerous McIlroy sat just two shots back heading into the weekend.

Both golfers were on fire through the first 12 holes with three-under performances.

This approach from Kuchar on the seventh set up an easy birdie:

McIlroy followed suit with back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth:

But Kuchar got one back on the 11th:

However, the door opened on the 13th with a Kuchar bogey following awry tee and approach shots. McIlroy completed the two-shot swing with a birdie:

Kuchar struggled putting on the 13th, 15th and 16th holes, missing three par putts from nine feet and five inches or fewer to lose a stroke on each occasion. But he found his groove on the 17th to help stay in the lead, albeit a shared one now:

McIlroy and Kuchar have some company.

Scott had five birdies on his final 12 holes, including one at the last. He hit 83.33 percent of greens in regulation.

Russell Henley is in the mix, too, thanks in part to this 83-foot birdie putt on the 11th:

And Harold Varner III completed an eventful day where he had more combined birdies and bogeys than pars by nailing a seven-foot, one-inch putt on the 18th to move within one shot of the leaders.

Varner is looking for his first PGA Tour win.

Lucky Sevens

Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama flew up the leaderboards with seven-under rounds of 64.

Gooch's flat stick caught fire, most notably when he sank a 27-foot, eight-inch eagle putt on the 10th. He also knocked home birdies from the 16th through 18th holes.

Matsuyama barely made the cut after landing on the one-over line after two days, but he was one of the best golfers in the field Saturday.

He got his round off to the right start with a seven-foot, six-inch eagle on the par-four 10th. The roll continued onward as he earned six birdies on the next 14 holes to move to seven-under overall and eight-under on the day.

A bogey on the seventh turned out to be the lone blemish on his card before two pars to close his Saturday.

Tiger's Putting Struggles Continue

Tiger Woods started this tournament off with an impressive two-under 69, but the putter has failed him ever since.

Woods has lost 6.7 strokes putting over his last two days, including 4.816 on Saturday alone.

An 18-foot, four-inch birdie chance on the 13th turned into a double bogey after a four-putt, his second in two weeks:

Woods went five-over on his front nine but bounced back with birdies on the first and third. However, he ended his back nine where he started following two more bogeys.

Woods missed four putts from six feet or fewer on holes where he bogeyed. He finished the day five-over for the tournament.

All statistics via PGATour.com.