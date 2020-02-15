Liverpool Qualify for 2020-21 Champions League with 1-0 Win over Norwich

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win over Norwich City means the Reds have qualified for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, provided Manchester City's two-season ban from the competition remains in place:

Pep Guardiola's side have been given a two-year suspension from the competition for breaking financial fair play (FFP) rules, which means the final Champions League spot will be handed to the team in fifth place in the table.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game at Carrow Road to send the Reds 25 points clear at the top of the table and 37 points above Sheffield United in fifth with 12 games left to play.

Liverpool now need just five more wins to secure their first Premier League title and be crowned English champions for the first time since 1990.

Manager Jurgen Klopp spoke after the match about his team's "insane" lead at the top of the table:

The Reds have been a cut above the rest in the Premier League all season. They have yet to taste defeat, have won 25 of 26 league games and hit another landmark on Saturday:

Klopp's side can now equal Manchester City's record of 18 consecutive wins, set between August and December 2017, next time out when they play West Ham United at Anfield. The two teams met in January at the London Stadium with Liverpool running out 2-0 winners.

There is no doubt the Reds are set to end their long wait for the league title and may also pick up more records along the way. Liverpool are just six wins behind Arsenal's record of 49 matches unbeaten, set by the Invincibles in 2003-04:

Saturday's win also saw two of Liverpool's players notch more landmarks. Goalkeeper Alisson became the first stopper to keep 10 Premier League clean sheets this season, while Mane scored his 100th goal in English football.

The Senegal international spoke about his goal after the match:

Liverpool's attentions will now turn to defending their Champions League title. The Reds are in Spain on Tuesday for the first leg of their last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.