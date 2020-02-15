XFL 2020 Results: Cardale Jones Leads Defenders Past Guardians, More Highlights

XFL/Getty Images

After a successful opening week, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's XFL was back at it Saturday with two games to kick off Week 2.

The 1-0 D.C. Defenders hosted the 1-0 New York Guardians in the first game of the day, while the 0-1 Seattle Dragons welcomed the 0-1 Tampa Bay Vipers in the second contest.

Several well-known players were in action Saturday, including D.C. quarterback Cardale Jones and wide receiver Eli Rogers, Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin, Vipers cornerback Jalen Collins and Dragons defensive end Jacquies Smith.

Here is a rundown of the scores from Saturday's games and a breakdown of how each of the contests played out.

Saturday Scores and Schedule

D.C. Defenders 27, New York Guardians 0

Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons, 5 p.m. ET

D.C. Defenders 27, New York Guardians 0

After beating the Seattle Dragons last week in the revamped XFL's first game, the D.C. Defenders improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday with a dominant 27-0 home win over the New York Guardians, marking the first shutout in the revamped XFL.

Defense was the name of the game for D.C., as it held New York to 137 total yards and forced three turnovers.

After a solid performance in a win over the Tampa Bay Vipers last week, New York quarterback Matt McGloin looked terrible Saturday. The former Penn State and Oakland Raiders signal-caller completed just 42 percent of his passes for 44 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.



That was in stark contrast to D.C. quarterback Cardale Jones; the former Ohio State star went 23-of-37 for 276 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.



Jones and the Defenders came out of the gates firing with an 11-play, 80-yard drive to take a 6-0 lead after forcing a New York three-and-out to start the game.

Cardale used his strong arm and anticipation to find wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins for the first score of the game:

Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne is among those who liked what they saw from Jones:

D.C. added a pair of field goals in the second quarter to give it a 12-0 lead entering halftime, and New York's first-half performance didn't sit well with McGloin.

In an interview at the end of the second quarter, McGloin suggested the offensive play-calling was to blame, and Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride later took issue with those comments:

McGloin was tasked with getting the Guardians going on their first possession of the second half, but he was intercepted for the second time, and D.C. linebacker Jameer Thurman returned it 46 yards for a touchdown:

Mike Mitchell of XFL News Hub credited D.C.'s strong defensive play but also placed some blame on McGloin for New York's poor offensive performance:

After D.C. kicked another field goal in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 21-0, Gilbride made the decision to bench McGloin in favor of backup quarterback Marquise Williams, who starred at the University of North Carolina.

The change did little to get the Guardians back in the game, though, as D.C. had already built a big enough lead to essentially put the game out of reach.

With Saturday's win, the Defenders look like the XFL's team to beat, while the 1-1 Guardians have plenty of work to do, especially on the offensive side of the ball.