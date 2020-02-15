Joc Pederson: 'It's a Little Awkward' Returning to Dodgers After Failed Trade

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson admitted Saturday it feels strange to be back with the team after his trade to the Los Angeles Angels fell through.

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Pederson said: "It's a little awkward coming back. ... But I'm excited to be here, ready to win a World Series."

An agreement had been in place to send Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo, but when the trade sending outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price from the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers was delayed, the Angels pulled out of their deal.

Pederson noted that after the trade was originally agreed upon, he received farewell texts from Dodgers teammates, manager Dave Roberts and even members of ownership.

While it is still possible Pederson will be dealt to ease L.A.'s position-player logjam, the plan seems to be for him to form a lefty-righty platoon with A.J. Pollock in left field, while reigning National league MVP Cody Bellinger starts in center and Betts starts in right.

The 27-year-old Pederson has spent his entire six-year MLB career with the Dodgers, and he is coming off his best season.

Pederson set career highs with a .249 batting average, 36 home runs, 74 RBI and 83 runs scored. The lefty slugger has 40-homer power, but it may be difficult for him to reach that level and improve on last year's numbers if he splits time with Pollock.

With the Angels, Pederson would have been an everyday starter with the likes of reigning American League MVP Mike Trout and World Series champion Anthony Rendon protecting him in the batting order.

Pederson will have no shortage of protection with the Dodgers in the form of Bellinger, Betts, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Co., but playing time could be an issue.

He can become a free agent after the 2020 season, however, so if Pederson produces at a similar clip and perhaps helps the Dodgers win a World Series, he will be in line to land a big contract in free agency.