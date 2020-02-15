Ryan Garcia Scores Vicious 1st-Round Knockout Win over Francisco Fonseca

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 15, 2020

Ryan Garcia celebrates after defeating Romero Duno in their lightweight boxing match Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

WBC silver lightweight boxing champion Ryan Garcia scored his second straight knockout in under two minutes by taking down Francisco Fonseca just 1:20 into their match Friday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The California native beat Romero Duno 1:38 into their bout on Nov. 2 to win his belt. He retained it Friday versus Fonseca in his first title defense.

Garcia moved to 20-0 in his professional career with 17 knockouts.

The 21-year-old is currently ranked 12th on BoxRec's list of lightweights, a ranking that includes only four fighters 25 years of age or younger.

Garcia and 21-year-old Devin Haney are the youngest in the group, and Friday's winner mentioned Haney by name when asked who he wants to face down the road, per Mike Coppinger of The Athletic:

Jorge Linares (11th), Luke Campbell (fifth), Gervonta Davis (third) and Haney (fourth) all lie ahead of Garcia on the list.

Coppinger found Haney post-fight and asked him about a potential matchup with Garcia:

Garcia faces a tough road of opponents ahead if his wishes come true, but Andreas Hale of Sporting News offered significant and deserved praise of the fighter following his dominant performance:

Garcia has now won his last four fights by knockout, with three occurring before the end of the second round.

Related

    Ryan Garcia Looks To Impress On Golden Boy Card

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Ryan Garcia Looks To Impress On Golden Boy Card

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Tyson Fury: “I’m Ready For War”

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson Fury: “I’m Ready For War”

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Hearn: Smith and Saunders holding out for better Canelo offer

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Hearn: Smith and Saunders holding out for better Canelo offer

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Why doesn't boxing care about gender-based violence?

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Why doesn't boxing care about gender-based violence?

    Bryan Armen Graham
    via the Guardian