Miles Bridges Wins MVP, Leads USA Past World in 2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges took home the MVP award en route to leading Team USA past Team World 151-131 in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday in Chicago's United Center.

Bridges had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, five assists, five rebounds, three steals and some highlight-reel dunks en route to Team USA's 20-point win. He helped his team outscore its opponents 44-24 in the third quarter and 80-50 in the second half overall after trailing 81-71 at halftime.

