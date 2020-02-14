Miles Bridges Wins MVP, Leads USA Past World in 2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 15, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 14: Miles Bridges #0 of Team USA dunks the ball against Team World during the 2020 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game on February 14, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges took home the MVP award en route to leading Team USA past Team World 151-131 in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday in Chicago's United Center.

Bridges had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, five assists, five rebounds, three steals and some highlight-reel dunks en route to Team USA's 20-point win. He helped his team outscore its opponents 44-24 in the third quarter and 80-50 in the second half overall after trailing 81-71 at halftime.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Send Us Your Pics from All-Star Weekend!

    Show off your All-Star swag from Chicago and we'll put your picture in the app 📸

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Send Us Your Pics from All-Star Weekend!

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Shop Our Best-Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    An exclusive B/R and Homage collab to celebrate the iconic arcade game as well as some of today's brightest NBA stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shop Our Best-Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    RJ Barrett Talks Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, NBA ROY Race

    NBA logo
    NBA

    RJ Barrett Talks Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, NBA ROY Race

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Hoops HOF Finalists

    Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headline list of eight Hall of Fame finalists

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2020 Hoops HOF Finalists

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report