Common Wins MVP for 2020 NBA Celebrity Game as Team Wilbon Beats Team Stephen A

David Banks/Associated Press

Once a ball boy for Michael Jordan's Bulls, Chicago's own Common took home Most Valuable Player honors in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night as Team Wilbon defeated Team Stephen A. 62-47 at Wintrust Arena.

Common earned MVP after the de facto point guard went off for 10 points, five assists and five rebounds.

"I just wanted to represent Chicago. Quentin Richardson, Derrick Rose and all the ballers that come from here. I wore Ben Wilson's number because I wanted to represent our city," he said.

Common grew up playing basketball on Chicago's South Side. Now, he adds to the legacy of the city's proving grounds as the Celebrity Game MVP.

The rapper was featured heavily in ESPN's 30 For 30 "Benji," which tells the story of his friend and Chicago high school star Ben Wilson and the circumstances that led to Wilson's untimely death outside Simeon High School in 1984. Wilson's No. 25 has become a badge of honor bestowed upon elite players in Chicago ever since.

Rose wore the number as a Simeon star during his high school days and has worn it in the NBA ever since moving on from the Bulls in 2016. Common made sure to do the same Friday.

The Celebrity Game featured a host of Chicago natives including Chance The Rapper, Taylor Bennett, Hannibal Burress—and, of course—coach Michael Wilbon, who calls the area home.

That made for a dangerous combination for Smith's team, and the ESPN analyst did everything he could to try to game an advantage.

Among Common's stiffest competition for MVP were Quavo and Famous Los, who won the award in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Bad Bunny tried to literally steal the award away from Common after the winner was announced but relented once he realized his teammate had been the rightful recipient.