Vanessa Bryant Posts Instagram for 'My Forever Valentine' Kobe Bryant

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant posted a Valentine's Day note to her late husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna on Friday.

"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much," Bryant wrote. "Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. ❤️song: Tell Him @mslaurynhill."

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash with seven others on Sunday, January 26.

Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Christina Mauser also died in the crash, which took place in Calabasas, California.

The group was traveling to a girls basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy.

Vanessa Bryant announced Thursday that the Mamba Sports Foundation has been renamed the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of Gianna. She wrote the following:

"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape."

Per the non-profit's website, the foundation "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports."