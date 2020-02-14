Trevor Bauer Says 'F--k You' After Jim Crane, Astros' Apologies for Cheating

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Owner Jim Crane of the Houston Astros reads a prepared statement during a press conference at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 13, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Astros continue to face a harsh response across Major League Baseball for the way they handled their apology for the sign-stealing scandal during a press conference on Thursday. 

Per The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer called the Astros "hypocrites" and said "f--k you" to the organization for thinking they don't have to abide by the rules. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Stripling: I'd Intentionally Hit Astros Batters Amid Scandal

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Stripling: I'd Intentionally Hit Astros Batters Amid Scandal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Zack Greinke Won’t Show Up to Astros Camp Until February 22

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Zack Greinke Won’t Show Up to Astros Camp Until February 22

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Some California Little Leagues Ban Use of the Name ‘Astros'

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Some California Little Leagues Ban Use of the Name ‘Astros'

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Report: A-Rod Emerges as Potential Mets Buyer

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: A-Rod Emerges as Potential Mets Buyer

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report