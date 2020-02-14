Trevor Bauer Says 'F--k You' After Jim Crane, Astros' Apologies for Cheating

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Astros continue to face a harsh response across Major League Baseball for the way they handled their apology for the sign-stealing scandal during a press conference on Thursday.

Per The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer called the Astros "hypocrites" and said "f--k you" to the organization for thinking they don't have to abide by the rules.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.