Bartolo Colon Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Mexican League's Monclova

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 14, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 05: Bartolo Colon #40 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former MLB starting pitcher Bartolo Colon's professional career reportedly will continue at age 46 after he agreed to a deal with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League. 

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reported the news on Colon, who won an American League Cy Young and made four All-Star teams during a 21-year MLB career that ended in 2018.

The Mexican League is a Triple-A league, but its teams are not affiliated with MLB clubs.

Colon's new team won the Mexican League title in 2019 and also recently added former MLB outfielder Rajai Davis, who is perhaps best known for his clutch eighth-inning home run in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series while playing for the Cleveland Indians.

As for Colon, the right-hander finished his big-league career with a 247-188 mark and a 4.12 ERA. Although he was hit hard by the end of his MLB career, which took place in his mid-40s, Colon did show impeccable control. Notably, Colon walked fewer than one batter per start from 2012-18.

The right-hander made two All-Star teams during that time, the last one being at age 43 with the New York Mets in 2016. 

