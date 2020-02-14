Logan Paul Says Antonio Brown Is a 'Man of Failure' Amid Rumored Fight Talks

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 14, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, YouTube personality Logan Paul arrives at Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif. Paul caused a social media furor in January after he posted video of himself in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what appeared to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube suspended the 22-year-old at the time for violating its policies. But Paul returned, and has posted a video of himself using a Taser on dead rats. That spurred YouTube to temporarily suspend all ads from Paul’s channel after what it called a pattern of behavior unsuitable for advertisers. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Logan Paul hasn't stopped trying to taunt Antonio Brown into a boxing match.

"I'm a man of action. AB is a man of failure," Paul told TMZ. "Just a series of repeated failures. I'm here to make money and win. AB is consistently losing and getting rocked by life." 

In mid-January, TMZ reported Paul and Brown were negotiating with DAZN to broadcast the bout between Brown, 31, and Paul, 24. 

The internet personality told TMZ that Brown is to blame for the delay in scheduling the proposed fight as the former NFL wideout attempts to work his way back into a pro football career. 

The YouTube star made his foray into boxing last year when he fought British internet personality KSI in 2019. The two had a rematch in November at Staples Center in Los Angeles where Paul lost via split decision. 

TMZ says Paul is still looking for a challenger for his next fight. Brown, meanwhile, is more focused on returning to the NFL. 

Related

    Every Team's Dream Draft Target 😍

    Who should be your team's No. 1 priority in April? Tap in to see our picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Dream Draft Target 😍

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Stop the BS: Burrow Is Clearly the Top Pick

    @nfldraftscout: Cincy has signaled Joe Burrow is the No. 1 pick without saying it and ‘That’s how the NFL wants it’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Stop the BS: Burrow Is Clearly the Top Pick

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams That Should Completely Rebuild in 2020

    Which four squads need to hit the reset button?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams That Should Completely Rebuild in 2020

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Did Dez Miss Big Opportunity with the XFL?

    With a difficult comeback ahead, XFL stint could have gone a long way toward reassuring interested teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Did Dez Miss Big Opportunity with the XFL?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report