Logan Paul Says Antonio Brown Is a 'Man of Failure' Amid Rumored Fight Talks

Logan Paul hasn't stopped trying to taunt Antonio Brown into a boxing match.

"I'm a man of action. AB is a man of failure," Paul told TMZ. "Just a series of repeated failures. I'm here to make money and win. AB is consistently losing and getting rocked by life."

In mid-January, TMZ reported Paul and Brown were negotiating with DAZN to broadcast the bout between Brown, 31, and Paul, 24.

The internet personality told TMZ that Brown is to blame for the delay in scheduling the proposed fight as the former NFL wideout attempts to work his way back into a pro football career.

The YouTube star made his foray into boxing last year when he fought British internet personality KSI in 2019. The two had a rematch in November at Staples Center in Los Angeles where Paul lost via split decision.

TMZ says Paul is still looking for a challenger for his next fight. Brown, meanwhile, is more focused on returning to the NFL.