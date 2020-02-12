Antonio Brown Talks Possible Raiders Return, Tom Brady, Patriots, More

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Wide receiver Antonio Brown joined Adam Caparell and Zach Frydenlund of Complex on the latest episode of the Load Management podcast and opened up about a number of topics, including his love for Tom Brady and his desire to return to the NFL.

Brown was a member of the Oakland Raiders heading into the 2019 campaign and was a featured player on HBO's Hard Knocks during training camp, but the team released him before the season started.

Yet, the Central Michigan product revealed he recently talked to Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and would be open to a return to the team:

He would surely be open to a return if Brady was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Raiders "are poised to pursue" the future Hall of Famer if he doesn't return to the New England Patriots.

Brown played one game with Brady and the Patriots in 2019, finishing with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. There appeared to be a connection, but New England released him on Sept. 20 following multiple allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The 31-year-old said he wants to play with Brady again: "Wherever Tom goes, man, I think I want to play with Tom" (contains profanity):

Brown has not played since the Patriots released him, and he did not offer much clarity into a timeline of the league's investigation of the sexual assault and misconduct allegations and where it stands. Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit on September 10 in which she said Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018.

What's more, Robert Klemko, then of Sports Illustrated, reported another woman said the former Pittsburgh Steeler made unwanted sexual advances toward her and sent her "intimidating" text messages after her story went public.

There have been more recent developments with Brown off the field, as Josh Peter of USA Today noted he is facing charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief for allegedly refusing to pay a moving-truck driver for his services before allegedly assaulting the man.

The closest Brown appeared to be to taking the field was when he worked out with the New Orleans Saints, but he said on Wednesday he believes they only used him for publicity and to change the headlines from the investigation into the team's helping the New Orleans clergy with a sex abuse scandal:

Jim Mustian of the Associated Press reported in January the Saints assisted the Archdiocese in preparing and releasing a list of clergy members who were accused of sexual abuse.

Brown worked out with the Saints in December but did not sign with the NFC South team.