NFL Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for NCAA's Most Coveted 1st-Round Prospects

With the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select...Joe Burrow.

We might be two-plus months away from the actual selection, but everyone knows Burrow will be the pick—including the Bengals.

"Sources connected to both college football and the NFL say the team has already decided who the pick will be," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported.

If you're looking for suspense, then, don't expect at it the top. And don't look for it at No. 2, either, since Miller previously dubbed Ohio State's Chase Young "too good to pass up" for the Washington Redskins.

But there will be unpredictability, and it starts at No. 3 with the Detroit Lions, who lead the list of teams potentially considering moving down. We'll look at why the Lions and two other teams could look to trade down the draft board after laying out our latest mock first round.

NFL Mock Draft 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

15. Denver Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

16. Atlanta Falcons: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. San Francisco 49ers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Trade-Down Candidates

Detroit Lions



The Lions have nine wins to show for the last two seasons combined. As you might have guessed, this roster has needs all over and might look to address several through a trade that bumps them back a few picks and adds extra selections later in the draft.

The best-case scenario for Detroit is that Tua Tagovailoa looks healthy in the predraft process and sparks a bidding war among those in the quarterback market. If the Miami Dolphins get antsy about the chances of Tagovailoa getting to No. 5, they have the draft capital (including three first-rounders) to climb the ladder.

If the Lions drop down to No. 5 or No. 6 (the Los Angeles Chargers need a Philip Rivers replacement), they'll still be in position to snag an impact defender. Considering they just allowed the seventh-most points per game, that unit clearly needs an upgrade.

In other words, don't rule out top cornerback Jeff Okudah landing with Detroit, even if it doesn't happen at the third overall slot.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints will be in win-now mode until Drew Brees decides he's had enough of the football life. That same mentality led them to sacrifice two of this year's picks during last year's draft in deals that netted them Erik McCoy and Eli Apple.

The Saints are missing their second- and seventh-rounders, and they don't have any incoming picks. Even if there aren't many glaring needs on this 13-win power, New Orleans could covet more injections of youth.

If the Saints can find a trade partner at No. 24—maybe if Utah State's Jordan Love slips or someone falls in love with Washington's Jacob Eason—they could look to reload their draft coffers.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers won 13 games this past season. Then they were a fourth-quarter collapse away from securing the franchise's sixth Super Bowl victory.

This roster is as complete as they come, but the same can't be said of their draft stash. Due to previous wheeling and dealing, they don't have a pick in the second, third or fourth rounds.

They'll also have some holes to fill, as 17 of their players are heading to free agency, including standout defensive lineman Arik Armstead, do-it-all safety Jimmie Ward and safety-net receiver Emmanuel Sanders. They could also stand to upgrade their interior offensive line, which did not have an answer for the Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones in the title game.

The 31st selection isn't the most appealing of the presumably available picks, but a first-rounder up for grabs will always generate some level of interest. If San Francisco finds a path to add quantity to its draft stock, it could sacrifice some pick quality to get it.