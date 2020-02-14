Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Candidate to Buy Mets After Failed Steve Cohen Sale

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Retired MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez has reportedly emerged as a candidate to become a major stakeholder in the New York Mets after the club's proposed $2.6 billion sale to Steve Cohen fell through.

Thornton McEnery of the New York Post reported on Friday that Rodriguez is considering a plan similar to the one used by former New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter to acquire the Miami Marlins. A-Rod and his fiancee, singer Jennifer Lopez, would be the faces of a large ownership group with several wealthy investors.

"[Rodriguez] genuinely loves the Mets," a source told McEnery. "He and J.Lo have talked about him buying a team ever since Jeter got the Marlins."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

