Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Candidate to Buy Mets After Failed Steve Cohen Sale

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right, sit courtside during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Retired MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez has reportedly emerged as a candidate to become a major stakeholder in the New York Mets after the club's proposed $2.6 billion sale to Steve Cohen fell through.

Thornton McEnery of the New York Post reported on Friday that Rodriguez is considering a plan similar to the one used by former New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter to acquire the Miami Marlins. A-Rod and his fiancee, singer Jennifer Lopez, would be the faces of a large ownership group with several wealthy investors.

"[Rodriguez] genuinely loves the Mets," a source told McEnery. "He and J.Lo have talked about him buying a team ever since Jeter got the Marlins."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

