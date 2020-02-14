Yankees' Brian Cashman Says Astros Had a 'Distinct Advantage' in 2017 ALCS

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman disputed the Houston Astros' notion that they didn't gain an advantage by using illegal sign-stealing to cheat during games.

Speaking to reporters, Cashman said the Astros had a "distinct advantage" over their opponents and the cheating "definitely" had an impact on the 2017 American League Championship Series:

Astros owner Jim Crane told reporters Thursday at the team's spring training complex that the scheme didn't affect the outcome of games.

"Our opinion is this didn't impact the game," Crane said. "We had a good team. We won the World Series and we'll leave it at that."

MLB's official investigation revealed Houston's cheating system used a camera positioned in center field that sent a feed to a monitor located in the hallway at Minute Maid Park between the Astros' dugout and locker room, with a member of team personnel in position to relay what pitch the opposing pitcher was throwing.

The system was used throughout the 2017 regular season, playoffs and part of the 2018 regular season.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year by MLB and subsequently fired by Crane for their role in the scheme.

The Yankees lost to Houston in the 2017 ALCS. The home team won all seven games in that series. The two teams also played in the 2019 ALCS, with the Astros winning in six games.