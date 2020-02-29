Jon Moxley Beats Chris Jericho to Win AEW World Championship at Revolution 2020

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley beat Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution in Chicago on Saturday to become the second AEW world champion in the company's brief history.

Moxley hit Jericho with a Paradigm Shift to take the belt.

The pair have been at each other's throats for the past few months, and Moxley finally got his chance to go one-on-one with the leader of The Inner Circle with the AEW world title on the line at Revolution.

When it became clear shortly after Full Gear on November 9 that Moxley had his sights set on the AEW World Championship, Jericho attempted to befriend him and essentially convince him not to challenge for the title.

Jericho offered Moxley a spot in The Inner Circle and a new car, and it initially looked as though he would accept after he considered the invite for a few weeks.

After Moxley said he was in, though, he hit Le Champion in the head with a champagne bottle and ran out of the ring before the rest of The Inner Circle could get to him.

That made Moxley public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Jericho and The Inner Circle, especially after he beat Sammy Guevara for the right to fight for the AEW World Championship No. 1 contendership.

Jericho tried to put Moxley out of commission by taking a spike off his jacket and sticking it in his eye. That forced Moxley to wear a bandage and a patch over his eye, but it didn't stop him from beating PAC on Jericho's cruise on January 22 to become No. 1 contender.

Moxley even got some measure of revenge a couple of weeks ago when he poked the eye of Inner Circle member Santana with a car key and forced him to wear a patch as well.

With Moxley mowing down the stable and getting closer to Jericho, Le Champion enlisted services of free-agent wrestler Jeff Cobb, who attacked Moxley after he beat Santana and then faced him the following week on Dynamite.

Since Moxley is something of a lone wolf and was going up against an entire stable led by Jericho, the odds were very much stacked against the challenger entering Revolution.

Moxley is used to overcoming the odds, though, and he did precisely that to end Jericho's nearly 200-day title reign Saturday.

Since Jericho is scheduled to tour with his band, Fozzy, beginning in April, it made sense to take the title off him, and the decision may see him take a break from AEW programming soon.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).