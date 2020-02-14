NBA 3-Point Contest 2020: TV Schedule, Participants and Predicted Winner

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The field for the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest features the last two winners of the All-Star weekend event and six players with impressive resumes from beyond the arc.

Joe Harris will arrive at the United Center as the defending champion, and Devin Booker—the 2018 winner—was added to the eight-man competition after Damian Lillard pulled out with a groin injury.

The list of challengers to the two previous champions is led by Buddy Hield, Duncan Robinson and Devonte' Graham, who rank third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in three-point shots made.

Trae Young, Davis Bertans and Zach LaVine sit in the Top 10 of that category, and if their regular-season form translates to Saturday night's event, we could be in for one of the closest exhibitions in some time.

As of Friday morning, Bertans is favored to win the competition at Caesars Sportsbook with +400 (bet $100 to win $400) odds, while Young and Harris are close behind at +425 and +450, respectively.

The contest will air in the middle of Saturday's skills competition, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

3-Point Contest Participants

Davis Bertans, Washington

Devin Booker, Phoenix

Devonte' Graham, Charlotte

Joe Harris, Brooklyn

Buddy Hield, Sacramento

Zach LaVine, Chicago

Duncan Robinson, Miami

Trae Young, Atlanta

Predicted Winner

Duncan Robinson

A case could be made for each of the participants to take home the three-point crown.

Harris is the defending champion, Booker could come into Chicago with a point to prove after he was initially left off the All-Star roster, and Hield is the only one of the eight participants with over 200 three-pointers made this season.

LaVine could benefit from shooting on his home court, Young may extend his terrific sophomore campaign into All-Star weekend, Graham might continue his breakout season, or Bertans could follow up on his favorite status.

But Robinson could enter the United Center with an edge based off his recent form, after knocking down at least five three-point shots in each of his last four contests. In fact, the Michigan product has hit at least three three-point shots in every appearance dating back to January 12.

Robinson ranks fourth in the NBA in three-point shots made with 191 and tied for sixth in attempts from beyond the arc with 436. He also carries the best three-point percentage of the eight participants at 43.8 percent, which is over 1.4 higher than Bertans.

Some critics could point to his lack of three-point contest experience as a potential downfall, but only Booker, Harris and Hield have competed in the event over the last three seasons.

Robinson has performed well away from the comforts of the American Airlines Arena, as he hit a minimum of three triples in all but one road game since December 14.

The 25-year-old's consistency could be one of the most important factors Saturday, as contestants typically have to produce close to 20 points to advance to the final round.

Robinson is familiar with attempting a high volume of three-point shots and comes into the contest with a decent amount of confidence that could help him settle into a rhythm.

If everything comes together for the Miami Heat player, he could walk away from the United Center with the trophy.

