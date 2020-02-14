XFL 2020 Week 2 Fantasy Rankings, Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The first weekend of the XFL provided some clarity as to how the league will go about its business.

We now have a clue as to how each team will approach games, which makes things a bit easier from a fantasy perspective.

The sample size is not large enough yet to draw conclusions about which players will be XFL stars, but Week 1 laid a foundation for what we may see in Week 2.

The first and last contests of Week 2 feature the four 1-0 squads, as the New York Guardians visit the D.C. Defenders and the Houston Roughnecks host the St. Louis Battlehawks.

XFL Week 2 Schedule

Odds via Caesars Palace; All Times ET

Saturday, February 15

New York at D.C. (-6.5) (2 p.m., ABC)

Tampa Bay (-2.5) at Seattle (5 p.m., Fox)

Sunday, February 16

Dallas (-4) at L.A. (3 p.m., ABC)

St. Louis at Houston (-7.5) (6 p.m., FS1)

Games can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN or FoxSports.com.

Fantasy Rankings

Quarterback

1. P.J. Walker, Houston

2. Cardale Jones, D.C.

3. Jordan Ta'amu, St. Louis

4. Matt McGloin, New York

5. Josh Johnson, L.A.

6. Landry Jones, Dallas

7. Brandon Silvers, Seattle

8. Quinton Flowers, Tampa Bay

P.J. Walker was the breakout star of Week 1, as he put up 272 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Roughnecks' win over the L.A. Wildcats.

Since Houston posted a league-best 37 points in the opening weekend, Walker has to be the first-choice quarterback in fantasy contests.

A second straight home game should also benefit Walker, as should his large crop of receivers. Eight players caught a pass from the Temple product in Week 1.

Cardale Jones and the Defenders are in a similar situation, as they scored 31 points at home Saturday and have another home matchup in line in Week 2.

Jones opened his XFL campaign by going 16-for-26 with 235 passing yards and a pair of scores versus the Seattle Dragons.

He is going up against a Guardians defense that limited the Tampa Bay Vipers to three points, but D.C. showed much more offensive competence than the Vipers.

Aaron Murray struggled in his first game under center for Tampa Bay, and he suffered a foot injury, which allowed Quinton Flowers to receive a majority of first-team reps in practice, per XFL.com.

Landry Jones' Dallas debut is worth watching because he is reuniting with his former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops.

If the two show off play-calling chemistry, the Renegades quarterback will be an intriguing fantasy prospect moving forward.

Running Back

1. Matt Jones, St. Louis

2. De'Veon Smith, Tampa Bay

3. Elijah Hood, L.A.

4. Jhurell Pressley, D.C.

5. Kenneth Farrow, Seattle

6. Ja'Quan Gardner, Seattle

7. Darius Victor, New York

8. James Butler, Houston

9. Lance Dunbar, Dallas

10. Donnel Pumphrey. D.C.

Matt Jones earned the bulk of the carries in St. Louis' road win over Dallas in Week 1.

If that occurs again, he could extend his lead atop the XFL's rushing chart. He produced 85 yards on 21 carries in the league's debut.

De'Veon Smith could be a solid running back option as well, as he gained 79 yards on 16 carries in Tampa Bay's loss to New York.

If quarterback play continues to be an issue for the Vipers, they could call on Smith to generate more yardage against Seattle, who gave up 31 points to D.C.

Jones and Smith are the two most reliable options going into Week 2 since they were the only running backs to record over 50 yards in Week 1.

Elijah Hood might be in for larger total because he is facing a Dallas defense that allowed Jones to run wild Sunday.

However, we just do not know how the rest of the running backs will be used moving forward, so you will be taking a risk on anyone beneath the top two for Week 2.

Wide Receiver

1. Eli Rogers, D.C.

2. Nelson Spruce, L.A.

3. Austin Proehl, Seattle

4. Dan Williams, Tampa Bay

5. Rashad Ross, D.C.

6. De'Mornay Pierson-El, St. Louis

7. Cam Phillips, Houston

8. Mekale McKay, New York

9. Nick Holley, Houston

10. Alonzo Russell, St. Louis

Eli Rogers was the top pass-catcher in the D.C. offense Saturday, as he had six receptions for 73 yards.

If he continues to develop chemistry with Cardale Jones, he could stand out as one of the top wide receivers in the league.

The same can be said about L.A.'s Nelson Spruce, who caught 11 of his 15 targets for 103 yards in the 37-17 defeat to Houston.

With Josh Johnson expected to play Sunday, Spruce might put up similar numbers since no other L.A. wideout earned more than three catches from a pair of signal-callers in the first outing.

Austin Proehl found the end zone twice while hauling in 88 yards on five catches for Seattle, and if he continues to form a bond with Brandon Silvers, he may be the top fantasy wide receiver going into Week 3.

Walker's success in the Houston offense could propel Cam Phillips and Nick Holley to another strong week.

Sticking with Week 1's reliable targets seems like a good idea until you can find more wide receivers to trust.

Once the sample size of games grows, we will have a better idea of which players can exploit specific matchups.

Tight End

1. Nick Truesdell, Tampa Bay

2. Donald Parham Jr., Dallas

3. Khari Lee, D.C.

4. Brandon Barnes, L.A.

5. Sean Price, Dallas

Nick Truesdell seems to be the top tight end option, as he caught three passes for 49 yards in the Vipers' loss to the Guardians.

Without Murray, there may be a lack of comfort in the pocket that could force a reliance on short passes to find a rhythm early on.

If that occurs, Truesdell could once again be near the top of his team's leaderboard in receptions and targets.

Donald Parham Jr. might be a solid pickup as well since Landry Jones is returning to the Dallas lineup and he is coming off a 40-yard outing in Week 1.

Tight end might be the most difficult spot on the field to project for fantasy purposes because we still do not know how much reliance there will be on players at that position.

If there is either more consistency from Truesdell and Parham, or an emergence of another tight end or two in Week 2, it could be a more reliable spot for the rest of the XFL campaign.

