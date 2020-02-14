Donny van de Beek Plays Down Real Madrid Links: 'If It Happens, It Happens'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has played down reports he has agreed to join Real Madrid.

Ahead of the current campaign, there was plenty of speculation regarding the Dutchman's future, with Los Blancos said to be among the clubs keen to acquire his services. Speculation was ramped up again in January.

However, Van de Beek is adamant negotiations are not that far advanced, per reports cited by Sport (h/t Football Espana).

"It makes no sense," noted the 22-year-old. "I can't control what people say. I think it is premature. I have often said: I will not hurry; I am fine here. If it happens, it happens."

According to De Telegraaf, personal terms were agreed between Van de Beek and Madrid last summer, with the two clubs settling on a €55 million (£45.7 million) sum to get the deal done.

Van de Beek rose to prominence last term as part of Ajax's brilliant run in the UEFA Champions League. The midfielder netted crucial goals in away wins over Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur, with the Dutch side progressing to the semi-finals of the competition.

A number of key players moved on last summer, including Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong to Juventus and Barcelona respectively. It was confirmed on Thursday that Hakim Ziyech will make a move to Chelsea at the end of the campaign too.

Van de Beek will be expected to follow those big names out of the door, given he is establishing a reputation as one of the most effective attacking midfielders in European football.

The Dutch Football Twitter account detailed the high-profile transfers expected to happen this summer:

In the swashbuckling Ajax team of 2018-19, Van de Beek offered something a little different to other midfielders in the squad.

The team was based on refined movement and technical skill in possession. While the midfielder is a capable passer, his game is centred around breaking lines to get into dangerous areas.

Van de Beek frequently gets into goalscoring positions untracked and is a smart finisher:

The Ajax man is on 10 goals for the current season, with his ninth coming in the recent victory over Sparta Rotterdam:

Madrid have a high-class crop of midfielders on their books currently, with Fede Valverde providing serious competition to the world-class trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro this season.

Van de Beek's attacking instincts and nose for goals would give the team something different. If Madrid can get this over the line, he would be a savvy acquisition.