Daytona 500 2020: Complete TV Schedule, Starting Order After the Duels

Daytona 500 2020: Complete TV Schedule, Starting Order After the DuelsFebruary 14, 2020
The starting lineup is now set for the opening race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed pole during qualifying last Sunday, and Alex Bowman secured his spot on the front row alongside him.
But after Thursday's Bluegreen Vacations Duel—won by Joey Logano and William Byron, who will start on the second row—the full lineup is now set for the 62nd running of the Great American Race.
Daytona 500 Information
Date: Sunday, Feb. 16
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. GMT
TV: Fox
Daytona 500 Starting Lineup
1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2. Alex Bowman
3. Joey Logano
4. William Byron
5. Aric Almirola
6. Jimmie Johnson
7. Ryan Newman
8. Kyle Larson
9. Brad Keselowski
10. Kevin Harvick
11. Darrell Wallace Jr.
12. Cole Custer
13. Austin Dillon
14. Erik Jones
15. Martin Truex Jr.
16. Matt DiBenedetto
17. Christopher Bell
18. Kurt Busch
19. Chris Buescher
20. Ross Chastain
21. Denny Hamlin
22. Tyler Reddick
23. John Hunter Nemechek
24. Ty Dillon
25. Chase Elliott
26. Michael McDowell
27. Ryan Blaney
28. Kyle Busch
29. Clint Bowyer
30. David Ragan
31. Ryan Preece
32. Timmy Hill
33. Justin Haley
34. Brennan Poole
35. Quin Houff
36. Corey LaJoie
37. Joey Gase
38. B.J. McLeod
39. Brendan Gaughan
40. Reed Sorenson
2019 winner Denny Hamlin will start 2020's Daytona 500 21st on the grid.
The 39-year-old is aiming to join an elite group of just five drivers to have won the race three times.
His first triumph came in 2016 when he edged out Martin Truex Jr. in the closest finish in Daytona history:
Kyle Busch is the defending series champion. He finished second to Hamlin in the Daytona 500 last year after starting at No. 31 on the grid.
He starts at No. 28 this year and will be aiming for his third podium finish in the race and potentially his maiden victory.
Meanwhile, the 2020 Daytona 500 represents the start of Jimmie Johnson's final NASCAR season.
A seven-time champion, the 44-year-old has already established his reputation as one of the greatest drivers of all time.
However, he has not added to his 83 race wins since his victory at the AAA 400 at Dover in June 2017.
Johnson has won the Daytona 500 twice before, in 2006 and 2013.
He will start No. 6 on the grid on Sunday, and he could hardly choose a better occasion than his final Daytona 500 to add his to his incredible tally of career victories.
Biggest Storylines of the Season 📝
These are the seven most important storylines heading into All-Star Weekend