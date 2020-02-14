Daytona 500 2020: Complete TV Schedule, Starting Order After the Duels

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The starting lineup is now set for the opening race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed pole during qualifying last Sunday, and Alex Bowman secured his spot on the front row alongside him.

But after Thursday's Bluegreen Vacations Duel—won by Joey Logano and William Byron, who will start on the second row—the full lineup is now set for the 62nd running of the Great American Race.

Daytona 500 Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. GMT

TV: Fox

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2. Alex Bowman

3. Joey Logano

4. William Byron

5. Aric Almirola

6. Jimmie Johnson

7. Ryan Newman

8. Kyle Larson

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Darrell Wallace Jr.

12. Cole Custer

13. Austin Dillon

14. Erik Jones

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Matt DiBenedetto

17. Christopher Bell

18. Kurt Busch

19. Chris Buescher

20. Ross Chastain

21. Denny Hamlin

22. Tyler Reddick

23. John Hunter Nemechek

24. Ty Dillon

25. Chase Elliott

26. Michael McDowell

27. Ryan Blaney

28. Kyle Busch

29. Clint Bowyer

30. David Ragan

31. Ryan Preece

32. Timmy Hill

33. Justin Haley

34. Brennan Poole

35. Quin Houff

36. Corey LaJoie

37. Joey Gase

38. B.J. McLeod

39. Brendan Gaughan

40. Reed Sorenson

2019 winner Denny Hamlin will start 2020's Daytona 500 21st on the grid.

The 39-year-old is aiming to join an elite group of just five drivers to have won the race three times.

His first triumph came in 2016 when he edged out Martin Truex Jr. in the closest finish in Daytona history:

Kyle Busch is the defending series champion. He finished second to Hamlin in the Daytona 500 last year after starting at No. 31 on the grid.

He starts at No. 28 this year and will be aiming for his third podium finish in the race and potentially his maiden victory.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Daytona 500 represents the start of Jimmie Johnson's final NASCAR season.

A seven-time champion, the 44-year-old has already established his reputation as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

However, he has not added to his 83 race wins since his victory at the AAA 400 at Dover in June 2017.

Johnson has won the Daytona 500 twice before, in 2006 and 2013.

He will start No. 6 on the grid on Sunday, and he could hardly choose a better occasion than his final Daytona 500 to add his to his incredible tally of career victories.