Yankees' Gerrit Cole Doesn't Apologize for Astros' Cheating: I Was Unaware of It

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole told reporters Thursday he was unaware of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing setup, which the team implemented before he arrived in 2018.

"I had no idea of any of it going on," he said. "I certainly don't think I have much to apologize for."

