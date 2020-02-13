Yankees' Gerrit Cole Doesn't Apologize for Astros' Cheating: I Was Unaware of It

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2020

New York Yankees' pitcher Gerrit Cole speaks during a news conference after a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole told reporters Thursday he was unaware of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing setup, which the team implemented before he arrived in 2018.

"I had no idea of any of it going on," he said. "I certainly don't think I have much to apologize for."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Inside Astros Tone-Deaf Apology

    😡 Owners 'furious' at lack of punishment 👀 Sources: HOU tampered w/ prospects' trade value ➡️ B/R's Scott Miller on Astros apology

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Inside Astros Tone-Deaf Apology

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    LA News Station Literally Lables Altuve 'Astros Cheater'

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    LA News Station Literally Lables Altuve 'Astros Cheater'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Astros’ Nonapology Somehow Made Their Sign-Stealing Scandal Worse

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros’ Nonapology Somehow Made Their Sign-Stealing Scandal Worse

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Bloom: We Had to Do Betts Deal

    Boston's Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom says he didn’t expect offer worthy of Mookie Betts, but Dodgers met their ‘really high bar’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bloom: We Had to Do Betts Deal

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report