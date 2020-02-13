Daytona 500 Qualifying 2020 Results and Latest Driver Odds

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The starting order for the 2020 Daytona 500 will be set on Thursday ahead of Sunday's showpiece opener to the NASCAR season.

The field already took part in the first qualifying event last Sunday, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. securing pole for the Great American Race.

For the second year running, Alex Bowman will start the race in second at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying Results

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (46.253 seconds, 194.582 mph)

2. Alex Bowman (46.305 seconds, 194.363 mph)

The front row is set, and the remainder of the field will earn their place in Thursday's Bluegreen Vacations Duels.

The starting order for Duel 1, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, can be found here. The starting order for Duel 2, which starts at 8:45 p.m. ET, is here.

Each duel is a 60-lap, 150-mile race in which the finishing order will determine where drivers start on Sunday. Stenhouse Jr. and those who finished last Sunday's qualifying in odd-numbered positions will take part in Duel 1, while Bowman and the even-numbered qualifying finishers in Duel 2.

Those in Duel 1 will also take the odd-numbered positions on the final grid, and likewise, the competitors in Duel 2 will begin the Daytona 500 from the even-numbered positions.

Ahead of the duels, here are some of the latest odds for the race, courtesy of Caesars Palace:

Denny Hamlin, 10-1

Brad Keselowski , 10-1

Joey Logano , 10-1

Kyle Busch , 10-1

Kevin Harvick , 10-1

Chase Elliott , 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. , 12-1

Ryan Blaney , 15-1

William Byron , 18-1

Alex Bowman , 18-1

Kurt Busch , 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. , 30-1

Bowman will be starting the Daytona 500 on the front row for the third year running after he secured second last Sunday.

His battle with Stenhouse Jr. for pole was incredibly close:

The 26-year-old thanked his team at Hendricks Motorsports for their work in fine-tuning his car in the offseason, and he's hoping to take victory on Sunday:

Bowman started on pole in 2018 but only managed to finish 17th. Last year, he finished 11th having started in second, so his performances have been improving.

He's coming into the 2020 season on the back of the best year of his career, too.

In 2019, he won his first Cup Series race in the Camping World 400 in Illinois, as well as making five further podium finishes.

Overall, he finished in the top 10 on 12 occasions. The previous season he earned 11 top-10 finishes but only one podium place.

As reflected in the odds, Bowman is still perhaps an outsider to win the Daytona 500 this year despite his excellent qualifying record, but he's on an upward trajectory and looks set to produce his best performance yet in the Great American Race.