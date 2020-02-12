MLB The Show 20 to Feature Full Minor League Rosters for 1st Time

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

MLB The Show will feature full minor league rosters for the first time in its 2020 version, the video-game franchise announced on Wednesday:

The video trailer included glimpses at top minor league prospects Wander Franco, Casey Mize and Luis Robert as well as former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, who plays in the New York Mets' system.

Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Javier Baez was named the MLB The Show 20 cover star in October:

Alongside the addition of minor league rosters, MLB The Show 20 also added in-game effects.

MLB The Show 20 will be available on March 17.