MLB The Show 20 to Feature Full Minor League Rosters for 1st Time

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 12, 2020

CHICAGO - JANUARY 25: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox participates in a seminar during SoxFest on January 25, 2020, at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)
Ron Vesely/Getty Images

MLB The Show will feature full minor league rosters for the first time in its 2020 version, the video-game franchise announced on Wednesday: 

The video trailer included glimpses at top minor league prospects Wander Franco, Casey Mize and Luis Robert as well as former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, who plays in the New York Mets' system.

Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Javier Baez was named the MLB The Show 20 cover star in October:

Alongside the addition of minor league rosters, MLB The Show 20 also added in-game effects.

MLB The Show 20 will be available on March 17.

