NBA Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Buddy Hield, Gordon Hayward and More

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Heading into the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, the league is in a relatively stable position. The trade deadline is a week in the rearview, rosters are largely what they're going to be down the stretch, and player movement between now and the end of the season will be at a minimum.

This doesn't mean that the rumor mill has stopped churning, however. It never does. Here, we'll run down the latest buzz heading into the All-Star Break.

Hield Could Seek a Trade

The Sacramento Kings are again struggling—they're sitting at 21-33—but at least they're starting to build the core of a solid team. Da'Aaron Fox has shown some promise, Bogdan Bogdanovic is a fine player and Buddy Hield has performed like a budding star.

However, Hield may not want to stick around for the full rebuild in Sacramento.

According to Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jason Jones of The Athletic, Hield is not happy with his situation, hasn't been for some time, and could try to pry himself away in the offseason:

"Hield shared his frustration publicly in late December. As Hield saw it, [Luke] Walton didn't trust him in late-game situations and was placing unfair blame on him that, more often than not, was tied to his defensive struggles.

" [...] If Hield remains displeased with his role, a source with knowledge of his thinking said he might request a trade. He believes he is a starter in the NBA and there's no guarantee he'll get that job back, given how the team has played lately."

Hield is due to receive a qualifying offer for the 2020-21 season. If the team-player relationship doesn't improve between now and then, though, Hield could instead be looking to find a new home.

Hayward Likely to Stay

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

While Hield may be trying to get out of Sacramento, Gordon Hayward appears set to remain with the Boston Celtics for the long-term. He has a player option for the 2020-21 season but could be back with the Celtics even if he opts out.

"A league source confirmed to BostonSportsJournal.com the Celtics remain very interested in bringing back Hayward over the long-term whether or not he elects to pick up that option this summer," Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com wrote.

Hayward is playing well this season, averaging 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, and he's hoping that he can help the Celtics cash in on their 37-16 start to the season.

"What I want to do is help us win a championship here this year," Hayward said, per Robb. "That's our goal as a team, and I think that starts with trying to get better each day and focus on the game at hand. All the other stuff, you deal with as it comes to you."

It's beginning to feel like an extension of some sort is coming for Hayward and the Celtics.

Lakers Eyeing Waiters

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't make a move before the trade deadline, and they subsequently missed out on retired guard Darren Collison—he decided to stay retired. Now, they're exploring other avenues of improving the roster before the postseason.

One of them involves Miami Heat flameout Dion Waiters. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles is expected to at least kick the tires on the 2012 No. 4 pick.

"The Lakers are expected to have an exploratory conversation with Dion Waiters in the near future, league sources said," Wojnarowski wrote. "Lakers president and GM Rob Pelinka previously represented Waiters as a player-agent."

It's difficult to know exactly what the Lakers would get in Waiters, as he only appeared in three games this season.

Another potential fallback option for L.A. is Tyler Johnson. According to Chris Mannix of SI.com, both the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to "check in" with him.

Johnson appeared in 31 games with the Phoenix Suns this season before being waived.