NFL Rumors: Steelers' Mason Rudolph's $50K Fine for Myles Garrett Brawl Upheld

David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly upheld the $50,000 fine levied against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph for his role in a Week 11 brawl with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the league upheld the fine after the case was delayed due to a "backlog of appeals."

Rudolph attempted to remove Garrett's helmet and escalated the melee before being struck by his own helmet by Garrett. The Browns Pro Bowler was suspended indefinitely, missing the final six games of the 2019 season before being reinstated Wednesday.

