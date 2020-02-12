NFL Rumors: Steelers' Mason Rudolph's $50K Fine for Myles Garrett Brawl Upheld

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

Myles Garrett, defensive end de los Browns de Cleveland, usa el casco de Mason Rudolph, de los Steelers de Pittsburgh, para golpearlo al final del partido del jueves 14 de noviembre de 2019 (AP Foto/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly upheld the $50,000 fine levied against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph for his role in a Week 11 brawl with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the league upheld the fine after the case was delayed due to a "backlog of appeals."

Rudolph attempted to remove Garrett's helmet and escalated the melee before being struck by his own helmet by Garrett. The Browns Pro Bowler was suspended indefinitely, missing the final six games of the 2019 season before being reinstated Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

