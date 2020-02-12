Browns' Myles Garrett's Suspension for Mason Rudolph Fight Cost Him $1.2M

David Richard/Associated Press

With Myles Garrett's suspension officially over, his role in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers proved to come at a steep financial cost.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Cleveland Browns star lost around $1.185 million for his six-game suspension.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Garrett has been reinstated effective immediately.

Garrett instigated the brawl late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 21-7 victory over the Steelers on Nov. 14. He ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it.

That incident resulted in a melee that led to 33 players receiving fines and/or suspensions.

Garrett received the strongest penalty of an indefinite suspension without pay. He appealed the decision, claiming Rudolph called him a racial slur before the brawl began. The NFL denied the appeal, noting there was "no such evidence" a racial slur was used.

The suspension ended Garrett's season after 10 games. He finished with 11 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.