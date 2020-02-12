Browns' Myles Garrett's Suspension for Mason Rudolph Fight Cost Him $1.2M

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett walks off the field after he was ejected late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

With Myles Garrett's suspension officially over, his role in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers proved to come at a steep financial cost. 

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Cleveland Browns star lost around $1.185 million for his six-game suspension.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Garrett has been reinstated effective immediately.

Garrett instigated the brawl late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 21-7 victory over the Steelers on Nov. 14. He ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it.

That incident resulted in a melee that led to 33 players receiving fines and/or suspensions. 

Garrett received the strongest penalty of an indefinite suspension without pay. He appealed the decision, claiming Rudolph called him a racial slur before the brawl began. The NFL denied the appeal, noting there was "no such evidence" a racial slur was used.  

The suspension ended Garrett's season after 10 games. He finished with 11 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. 

